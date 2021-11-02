Sharks' Timo Meier added to COVID protocol

San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks are dealing with one of the worst COVID testing situations in the league, with six players in the protocol as of Monday, along with head coach Bob Boughner. Just before the rest of the group took the ice Tuesday morning, it was announced that Timo Meier has also been put in the protocol, though Jonathan Dahlen has been removed from it. That means their number remains at six players, with Meier joining Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matthew Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Head trainer Ray Tufts has also been put in the protocol, meaning Will Leonard from the San Jose Barracuda will have to help the NHL club for the time being.

The Sharks are supposed to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday evening — which added a player of their own to the protocol Tuesday — but will have to do it without their top scoring threat. Meier is off to an outstanding start to his season, scoring five goals and 11 points in eight games while averaging nearly 18 minutes a night. In fact, with so many bodies out over the weekend, he logged more than 22 minutes of ice time and scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

It would have been hard to take a more important player out of the Sharks lineup, though it’s not clear how long Meier will actually be out. The team did not confirm whether or not he has tested positive, meaning he could potentially come out of the protocol rather quickly.