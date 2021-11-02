CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Timo Meier added to COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZEsB_0ckKyO2900
San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks are dealing with one of the worst COVID testing situations in the league, with six players in the protocol as of Monday, along with head coach Bob Boughner. Just before the rest of the group took the ice Tuesday morning, it was announced that Timo Meier has also been put in the protocol, though Jonathan Dahlen has been removed from it. That means their number remains at six players, with Meier joining Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matthew Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Head trainer Ray Tufts has also been put in the protocol, meaning Will Leonard from the San Jose Barracuda will have to help the NHL club for the time being.

The Sharks are supposed to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday evening — which added a player of their own to the protocol Tuesday — but will have to do it without their top scoring threat. Meier is off to an outstanding start to his season, scoring five goals and 11 points in eight games while averaging nearly 18 minutes a night. In fact, with so many bodies out over the weekend, he logged more than 22 minutes of ice time and scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

It would have been hard to take a more important player out of the Sharks lineup, though it’s not clear how long Meier will actually be out. The team did not confirm whether or not he has tested positive, meaning he could potentially come out of the protocol rather quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators acquire Dylan Gambrell from Sharks for 2022 draft pick

The Senators had been looking to add some forward depth even before Shane Pinto was placed on IR. They’ve now done so, acquiring center Dylan Gambrell from San Jose for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The selection going to the Sharks is actually their own seventh-rounder that was previously acquired in January for defenseman Christian Jaros. Both teams have announced the deal. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion released the following statement on the move:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Will Sharks send impressive rookie William Eklund back to Swedish league?

The entry-level slide is a rather well-known concept now in the salary-cap world. Otherwise known as the "nine-game rule," it permits teams to conserve years on an 18- or 19-year-old player’s entry-level contract by deferring or sliding the start of the contract by a season (or two), provided they don’t play nine games or fewer at the NHL level in a season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

San Jose Sharks expected to loan first-round pick William Eklund to SHL

The San Jose Sharks gave William Eklund a taste of the NHL, but the young forward will have to wait for his next chance. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports that the Sharks are expected to loan Eklund back to Djurgardens IF of the SHL. Had Eklund played one more game with the Sharks this season, he would have burned the first year of his entry-level contract. As it stands, the deal will slide forward a year and not expire until 2025.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks provide update on COVID outbreak

The San Jose Sharks are still reeling from a COVID-19 scare that sidelined multiple players and head coach Bob Boughner over the weekend. Team Teal placed multiple players in COVID protocol, and captain Logan Couture was scratched from the lineup due to being "under the weather" just a couple hours before Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Couture and forward Andrew Cogliano, who was placed in the protocol, returned to practice on Monday morning, while Erik Karlsson, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Jacob Middleton, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto remained absent. Kevin Labanc, who played in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win, was also absent from practice on Monday and added to the COVID list.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jacob Middleton
Person
Erik Karlsson
NBC Sports

Timo's OT goal vs. Jets caps off Sharks' rollercoaster day

The Sharks needed something to go their way Saturday night, and Timo Meier came through at just the right ... time. Meier's one-timer on the power play at 1:07 in overtime lifted the Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) at SAP Center. The win ended the...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sharks overcome loss of players, coach to protocols in win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and the San Jose Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday night and snapping a three-game losing streak. The Sharks announced before the game...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Rusanowsky on Sharks COVID Game Chaos

The legendary Dan Rusanowsky joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to talk about a singular night in San Jose Sharks history. Last Saturday, just hours before a scheduled 4 PM tilt against Winnipeg, seven Sharks players were placed in COVID protocol and five San Jose Barracuda skaters were recalled. Head coach Bob Boughner was also placed in COVID protocol.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The San Jose Sharks
San Francisco Chronicle

After loss, Sharks to start road trip several players still in COVID protocol

The schedule shows Calgary is the first stop of next week’s road trip. But the Sharks really are traveling into the great unknown. Who and when any of the seven players and head coach Bob Boughner will be available to San Jose is anyone’s guess. All were missing again Saturday night when the Sharks finished a 2-2-1 homestand with a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel receives max fine for kneeing

A day after the NHL Department of Player Safety opted not to pursue supplemental discipline for Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa for a knee-to-knee hit, they have decided not to be so lenient toward Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The league has announced that Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,678.50 for kneeing Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment on Saturday. This is the maximum fine allowable per the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

GM Stan Bowman, senior VP of hockey ops Al MacIsaac leave Blackhawks organization

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the findings of an investigation into allegations that Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted two players in 2010 when he was employed as a video coach with the team. As a result of the investigation, general manager Stan Bowman has “stepped aside” from the organization, admitting he made a mistake in 2010. Senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIssac has also left the organization.
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets' Max Domi activated from IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting a key player back a little ahead of schedule as Max Domi has been activated from injured reserve. Domi was ruled out with a fractured rib and given a two- to four-week timeline on Oct. 18, just 10 days ago. The team also sent Justin Danforth to the AHL to make room on the roster.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

466
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy