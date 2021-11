Hocus Pocus is the most iconic Halloween film of all time. With the exception of the John Carpenter horror of the same name, not many other films perfectly capture the season quite like it. It is a horror film about witches and child murder, but somehow done with a Disney sheen that makes it family friendly. But the key to its success is easy to decipher: Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are the villains of the story, but at the same time are unquestionably also the heroes. You can’t help but root for them, laugh at the endless comedy of three 17th century witches getting to grips with the 1990s (Mary turning on the TV for the first time being a main highlight) and revel in their chemistry. And that’s BEFORE we get to the musical numbers. This quiz will tell you exactly which Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister you’re most aligned with. Three iconic witches, but thou can only be oneth.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO