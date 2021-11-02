CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault

 5 days ago
The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who they say attempted to sexually assault a woman in public restrooms on October 30.

Police say the suspect hid in the Comfort Station bathrooms in downtown Plymouth at 736 Penniman Avenue. When a woman went into the bathroom around 7 p.m. and exited her stall, police say that’s when she was attacked by the suspect who tried to sexually assault her.

According to police, the victim fought the suspect off and he ran out of the bathroom door toward Kellogg Park and then toward Union Street.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with short brown hair around 15-20 years old, 5’7” - 5’10”, and 120-140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt with long sleeves, dark colored sweat/jogging pants with black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-8600.

