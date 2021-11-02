CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New Residential already seeing the benefits of Caliber deal

By Maria Volkova
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerhouse lender/servicer New Residential Investment Corp. had an impressive third quarter, with reported earnings of $177.5 million from July to September, up 136% quarter-over-quarter. According to NRIC’s third quarter earnings released on...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Lumber firm Weyerhaeuser is betting on a strong housing market for years, CEO says

Lumber firm Weyerhaeuser believes the U.S. housing market will remain strong for years ahead, CEO Devin Stockfish told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It all goes back to the level of underbuilding that we've been doing in the U.S., really going back to the last Great Recession," Stockfish said, referring to the industry's historically low housing output.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Rising home prices are fueling the private-label market

J.P. Morgan, through its private label conduit, J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust, so far this year has sponsored 13 private-label securitization offerings backed by jumbo loans valued at $13.8 billion. Those offerings, current through the end of October, involved more than 14,000 jumbo mortgages, according to bond-rating agency presale reports. The...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lender#Caliber Home Loans#Nric#Newrez Llc
Housing Wire

Breakout: The Evolution of the Real Estate Brokerage

The consolidation of real estate brokerage and mortgage services continues as both seek out ways to combine services to offer more to consumers. Real estate brokerages have long added core services to increase profitability. Now, mortgage firms such as Rocket and Better are adding real estate brokerage services. In this panel, we talk to real estate brokerage leaders about this evolution, competition from the mortgage side and what the industry will look like going forward.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Opendoor acquisition can preapprove applicants in 1 minute

Instant homebuyer Opendoor has acquired “tech”-focused mortgage brokerage RedDoor, the companies announced Friday. The purchase comes amid questions of whether iBuying is a viable business model following Zillow’s announcement Tuesday that the company is winding down its iBuying arm. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Sacramento, RedDoor calls itself a...
REAL ESTATE
Fox5 KVVU

Zillow shutting down home-buying business to affect Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Real estate company Zillow is shutting down its home-flipping business, selling thousands of homes across 25 cities including Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Zillow announced in their third quarter report they will be winding down their Zillow Offers operations and laying off roughly 25% of their workforce.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock surges after $4 billion buyout deal, including debt

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. shot up 10.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the New Jersey-based real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant industrial properties announced an agreement to be bought out in a cash deal valued at $4.0 billion, including debt, by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Under terms of the deal, Monmouth shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each Monmouth share they own, an 11.3% premium to Thursday's stock closing price of $18.86, and representing a market capitalization of about $2.06 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Monmouth's stock has gained 8.9% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.6%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Housing Wire

Valon Raises $43.9M for servicing platform, valued at $590M

Digital mortgage-servicing platformer Valon announced Wednesday a $43.9 million raise in equity funding with participation from affiliates of Starwood Capital Group and Freedom Mortgage, alongside independent investor and Softbank Group International CEO, Marcelo Claure. Fresh off the heels of its $50 million Series A raised in February, Valon’s total funding...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

As rate hikes loom, UWM rolls out jumbo ARMs

United Wholesale Mortgage rolled out prime jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs) products on Wednesday, signaling that demand for ARMs is growing inside of the broker community. According to the top-ranked wholesale lender, their prime jumbo ARMs will allow brokers to offer “competitive pricing” on five-, seven- and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages. “Independent...
PONTIAC, MI
nationalmortgagenews.com

New Residential sees more acquisitions in the cards

Following its recent acquisitions of Caliber Home Loans and Genesis Capital, further deals are likely forthcoming at New Residential, executives said. The company is applying the same strategy it did with its other purchases — finding opportunities to make the most amount of money for its shareholders, according to Michael Nierenberg, CEO and president of New Residential Investment Corp.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Non-QM Investor New Residential Posts 3Q Earnings

Publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust reported its third-quarter earnings increased 20% from the previous quarter,. New Residential Investment Corp., a publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust, today reported that its third-quarter earnings increased 20% from the previous quarter, citing its acquisition of Caliber Home Loans and the strength of its investment portfolio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Housing Wire

Pretium acquires fix-and-flip lender Anchor

Investment firm Pretium has acquired the leading fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans LP from affiliates of Wafra Capital Partners Inc. and other owners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. California-based Anchor Loans, founded in 1998, provides capital for professional residential real-estate investors through bridge and construction products. To date,...
ECONOMY
Columbus Dispatch

Huntington benefiting already from TCF Financial acquisition

Huntington Bancshares' acquisition of TCF Financial is already paying off. The bank on Thursday reported profit of $377 million for the three months that ended Sept. 30, an increase of $74 million from the same period in 2020, driven by the acquisition of the Detroit-based bank that was completed in June.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Housing Wire

Expanding Homeownership

How can the mortgage and real estate industries responsibly expand homeownership among individuals and communities that are currently under-represented? To answer that question, this panel of experts will discuss recent FHA updates, the role of credit scoring and credit alternatives, and how real estate professionals can play a vital role in changing the script.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy