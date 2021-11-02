CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-2 Loss to Oilers

By Sean Raggio
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

In the second half of a back-to-back, the Seattle Kraken were out-star powered by the Edmonton Oilers and lost, 5-2. The Kraken now drop to 3-6-1, while the Oilers climb to 7-1-0. Joey Daccord started for the Kraken, but the game didn't go as he would have liked.

thehockeywriters.com

NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Flames, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights finally get a deal done to acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres, but what other teams were in the conversation, and how close were those potential deals with different teams? In other news, the Montreal Canadiens are noting that Jonathan Drouin is not 100% healthy and will be out of the lineup. Finally, what’s going on with Dylan Larkin in Detroit?
SPORTS
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Poor second period dooms Wild in 5-2 loss to the Kraken

A very different looking Minnesota Wild took the ice thursday night to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time in their short history. And while the Wild got off to a strong start and an early lead, Minnesota looked lost while Seattle absolutely dominated for a thirty minute span in the first and second periods, as the Kraken pulled away late in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Wild. Hayden Fleury scored the two goals that Seattle would need, as Minnesota wasted a strong effort by Cam Talbot, who stopped 34 of 36 shots. Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for the Wild, and while Kirill Kaprizov did earn an assist, he failed to score in his seventh straight game.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks: 5 Takeaways From the First 10 Games

After only ten games, the Vancouver Canucks have already seen their fair share of ups and downs. After a relatively successful six-game road trip that saw them finish with a record of 3-2-1, they returned to the friendly confines of Rogers Arena only to lose their first three at home in regulation. On a long seven-game homestand that was supposed to be perfectly set up to rake in wins, they started with an 0-3 record.
