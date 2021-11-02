The Cowboy Channel: Rodeo On Your Screens

ARLINGTON, TX – In a landmark partnership between Teton Ridge and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the two iconic Western lifestyle brands announced Thursday a reunion between The American, the richest single-day rodeo in the world, and the premier bull riding league. In 2022, the two leading properties will again team up to host the ultimate weekend in Western sports by bringing the The American and the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA to Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium on March 5-6. The American and PBR last united for a historic weekend of Western sports at AT&T Stadium in 2018. Throughout the weekend, PBR set a record for the highest-attended, single-day event in its league history, hosting more than 46,000 fans inside AT&T Stadium for the elite tour Major.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO