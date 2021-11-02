Univ. of Pitt updates campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine policy

(WJET) – On Monday, the University of Pittsburgh sent out an email to all students, faculty and staff, detailing the latest campus COVID-19 policies .

The latest update to the policy states by Dec. 6, everyone on all campuses must receive the COVID-19 vaccination to “remain a community member.”

The University adds:

Starting Nov. 8, faculty, staff, and students can request an exemption from this vaccine requirement for medical reasons, or reasons based on sincerely held religious belief or because of a strong moral or ethical conviction. Exemption requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Faculty, staff, and students that are granted an exemption will be subject to additional mitigation measures, such as routine COVID-19 testing. This is an interim policy. A formal charter and committee are being formed to create a permanent policy. University of Pittsburgh

According to the University’s statement, this requirement will affect approximately 2,250 students, 240 faculty and 700 staff who have not disclosed vaccination status. Failure to meet the Dec. 6 deadline will result in the following:

Currently enrolled students will not be eligible to enroll in spring 2022 term classes or live in the residence halls as of Jan. 1, 2022. Students who enroll for spring class prior to Dec. 6 but fail to provide proof or obtain an exemption by this deadline will be disenrolled.



Current faculty and staff will be subject to disciplinary action, which will include loss of access to electronic resources and other disciplinary actions up to and including termination of employment.

To read the full, updated COVID-19 policy, click HERE .

According to the University statement, more than 93 percent of Pitt students, faculty, and staff have disclosed they are vaccinated.

The University has five regional campuses in Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Greensburg, Bradford and Titusville.

