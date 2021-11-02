Tata Elxsi and Green Hills Software introduce the latest in production-ready AUTOSAR-compliant platforms for safe and secure driver monitoring systems

The accelerated CI/CD practices that cloud environments have enabled has led many developer teams to create automated script tools that replace the manual configuration and provisioning of apps by communicating directly with the cloud provider’s API. This approach to software production is known as Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), and essentially forms the building blocks upon which the rapid deployment and update of apps and web services via the cloud is based. In other words, developers don’t have to keep building the same launch pad whenever they want to quickly tweak an app’s functionality, but can instead use a pre-existing IaC template.

