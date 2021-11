Central Loveland’s Little Free Pantry will find a new location next month where the resident who started it last hopes it continues to grow. Sharon Shuster Anhorn started the small pantry last year near her Little Free Library in front of her house at the northwest corner of 13th Street and Garfield Avenue. She ran it with a small group of volunteers as the pandemic continued to impact the community; the idea was for people to take what they needed but leave what they could.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO