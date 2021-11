PASCO, Wash. — Police arrested Antonio Ayala Ponce on Tuesday, October 26 at about 11:30 P.M. after a knife assault outside the Applebees located on Road 68. The victims say that the suspect, whom they do not know, was trying to start a fight with them inside the Applebees restaurant. They felt uncomfortable and decided to leave, and they say that the suspect followed them out to the parking lot where he attacked them with a knife.

