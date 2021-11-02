CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Volunteers needed for Parade of Lights set-up

By Vanessa Le
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Center Partnership is looking for volunteers to help organize Parade of Lights in downtown Champaign.

Officials said they are looking for up to 100 volunteers to help put on one of the largest holiday events in Champaign. The roles vary from setting up and tearing down to staging or parade safety.

Anyone interested can sign up here .

Parade of Lights will be held on November 27. The set-up will take place the day before, according to officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

