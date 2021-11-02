CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland: Commemorative Bricks Available For Police Memorial

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
LAKELAND, FL. – Be a part of the Memorial that honors fallen officers who lost their lives while serving the citizens of Lakeland by sponsoring a personalized brick that will be included in the foundation of the Lakeland Police Fallen Heroes Memorial.

For one month only, the Lakeland Police Foundation has re-opened the commemorative brick sales for the Lakeland Police Fallen Heroes Memorial.

The personalized brick pavers offer citizens, businesses, or community groups to become part of the permanent foundation at the entrance of the police memorial site.

Bricks are available for a minimum donation of $100.00. Each personalized paver allows for three lines of engraving, with 20 characters per line.

Orders can be placed at https://lakelandpolicefoundation.com/memorial-bricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0ckKsUjB00

All donations are tax-deductible and proceeds from the brick donations will go to the perpetual care of the Lakeland Police Fallen Heroes Memorial. The deadline to reserve bricks and solidify being a part of this meaningful Memorial is December 1, 2021.

Anyone with questions should email lakelandpolicefoundation@gmail.com or call 863.834.6926.

