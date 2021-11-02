CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alienware 15 R3 Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of the 2017 Alienware 15 gaming laptop - a powerful and sleek machine that's expensive, but also good value. The Alienware 15 R3 is a gaming laptop that is hard to beat. It has as much power as any of its mainstream rivals, and has lighting that is both...

PC Magazine

Dell, Alienware Desktop PCs to Get Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

Dell will incorporate Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs into two newly redesigned desktop PCs. Intel’s 12th Generation Core processors will be available in the Alienware Aurora gaming PC starting today, Oct. 27. The Alienware Aurora R13 model can be outfitted with a Core i5-12600K CPU up to an i9-12900K chip that features a 5.2GHz turbo clock speed. Buyers can also choose from 14 different graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD and get the PC with DDR5 RAM.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Save up to 50% on these Dell and Alienware gaming monitor deals for today only

The best gaming monitors - particularly those with 240Hz - normally hover around the $400 mark, but today, you can get the Dell S2522HG for $259.99 (down from $430). You can also get your hands on the lightning-fast Alienware AW2521H 360Hz gaming monitor for better than half price, as it's currently selling for $449.99 (reduced from $910) for a massive saving of $460 off.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Alienware’s New Aurora R13 and Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktops Get New Chassis

When Alienware announced a new design for its Aurora gaming desktops earlier this month it was clear a refresh is coming. And with Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, it seems the time is right for Alienware to take on the throne for the best gaming PCs. Alienware is pushing the new design on two new PCs: the Intel-based Alienware Aurora R13, as well as the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 which uses existing AMD processors.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alienware#Laptop#Gaming Keyboard#Windows Laptops#Photography#Acer Predator#Latestp Graphics
Engadget

Alienware's redesigned Aurora gaming desktop is now available

Alienware didn't wait long to release its redesigned Aurora gaming desktop. The Dell brand has released both the Intel-powered Aurora R13 (above) and AMD-based Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 with their expected chassis redesign and, for the R13, a processor upgrade. The Intel machine now uses 12th-generation Core (aka Alder Lake) processors ranging from a 10-core 3.7GHz Core i5 through to the unlocked 16-core, 3.2GHz Core i9K and i9KF. The AMD models continue to use Ryzen 5000-series chips up to and including the 16-core 5950X.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Dell Unveils Bigger And Cooler XPS Desktops And Retooled Alienware PCs With Alder Lake

Once Intel lifted the curtain on its Alder Lake processors, it took Dell all of a nanosecond to introduce upgraded desktop systems built around the chip maker's latest silicon. This isn't just a motherboard and CPU swap, though. Looking beyond the foundational components, Dell retooled its new XPS Desktop with a bigger chassis to facilitate better cooling in a few different ways.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This Alienware gaming monitor early Black Friday deal is out of this world

The early Black Friday deals are starting to appear, and if you want a blazing-fast gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles, then this 25-inch Alienware AW2521H should be at the top of your list. It's currently available on the Dell website for just $449.99 – that's a saving of $460, knocking a whole 53% off the original price of $910! (Not in the USA? Scroll down for deals in your region).
ELECTRONICS
IGN

The Best Dell Deals: Score an Alienware Aurora R12 RTX 3080 Gaming PC for $2099, New Dell Refurbished Coupon Codes

Dell is one of best brands we'd recommend if you're looking to get a prebuilt gaming PC. The Alienware gaming desktops offer a staggering array of options, all built into a custom chassis that's both easy on the eyes and easy on the wallet. Alienware gaming laptops have been redesigned to be thinner and lighter while still offering the same immense power under the hood. For those of you on a budget, Dell also offers its Dell G-series gaming desktops and laptops. You still get to customize it to your heart's content, but at a much lower price point. If you're not looking for a gaming rig, the XPS laptop is perfect for the road warrior, and the Inspirons are great for value-minded students. Combine all of this with readily available sales and coupons, as well as Dell's best-in-class customer service, and you can understand why they are at the top of our buying list.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Alienware announces Alder Lake-powered Aurora R13 desktops are available immediately

Intel revealed some key details about its 12th generation processors at its InnovatiON event today, including the fact that Alder Lake will be officially launched on November 4. But alongside a glimpse of its Arc Alchemist graphics running The Riftbreaker, it also used the event to announce that Alder Lake will be quickly making its way into desktop PCs, including those from serious gaming box-shifter, Alienware.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Dell unveils Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, new details on R13

Dell launched its new Alienware Aurora desktop PCs today. An Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 and Alienware Aurora R13 with Intel are available. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 starts at $1,250, and the Alienware Aurora R13 starts at $1,480. Both new desktop PCs are available starting today, October 27, 2021.
COMPUTERS
geardiary

Dell Rolls Out New XPS and 25th Anniversary Alienware Aurora Desktop Computers: Maximum Power for Work and Gaming!

Sure, we’re all fans of laptops that let us work or game anywhere, but when you need to buckle down and get some serious work done or blow off some steam while gaming, nothing beats the power and upgrade potential that you get with a desktop. Dell has two new desktop towers for both work and play with the Dell XPS Desktop and the 25th Anniversary Alienware Aurora!
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Grab the Alienware 25 monitor with a crazy 360Hz refresh rate for $200 off today

The Alienware AW2521H 25-inch 360Hz gaming monitor is down to just $449.99 through the Dell store. When this monitor was first introduced it was selling for over $900. Even now the drop to $450 is a crazy good deal considering the monitor is $650 at other retailers like Best Buy. This deal is a part of Dell's ongoing Cyber Sale, where the sales are constantly changing. It may not last long at this price if the quantities are limited.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Dell's New Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor and RTX 30 Series Video Cards Is Now Available

Dell has just launched its newest line of Alienware Aurora gaming PCs ahead of the holiday season. Unceremoniously dubbed the "R13", Dell's new flagship gaming PC sports a number of aesthetic, quality of life, and performance improvements over its predecessors. The chassis has undergone a substantial facelift with the new option to add a side panel window that shows off the clean internals. Liquid cooling is now standard, but you can upgrade to Alienware's proprietary "Cryo-Tech" liquid cooling, which offers better thermal performance and a swankier RGB-lit design, perfect for your side panel window upgrade. The R13 still boasts the same toolless access to the case components, but now the internal volume has increased by 50% for easier DIY installs, improved ambient air temps, better cable management, and more acoustic dampening. The standard power supply has also been beefed up to a minimum of 750W. Dell offers the same warranty as with previous models: 1 year in-home warranty service standard with the option to extend to up to 4 years.
COMPUTERS
Ubergizmo

Dell Alienware Aurora R13 Features New Intel Gen12 CPUs

Now that Intel has launched its new Alder Lake 12th generation processors, you can expect a flood of OEM launches, and Alienware has followed suit with the new Aurora R13 desktop gaming PC. We’ve recently talked about the new Legend 2.0 chassis design of the Aurora 2021 line of products,...
COMPUTERS
IGN

The Best Dell and Alienware Black Friday Deals That Are Live Now

The Dell Black Friday Sale traditionally starts much earlier than Black Friday proper, which in this case lands on November 26. In fact, several Dell Black Friday "Sneak Peek" deals are already live right now. This is the absolute best time of year to upgrade your PC. If you're planning to upgrade to an RTX 30 series video card, at this point we'd recommend going the prebuilt PC route instead of DIY. Given how hard it is to find an RTX 30 series card at retail price, you'd actually save money going the prebuilt route. Dell is one of the few vendors that offers delivery of your RTX 30 series PC by the end of the year (and by the end of November, in most cases). A prebuilt PC also offers peace of mind because the entire PC is warrantied by Dell; a 1 year in-home warranty comes standard with the option to extend it up to 4 years.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Save $300 on this 1440p 240Hz Alienware gaming monitor bang on PC gaming's sweet spot

There aren't many manufacturers like Dell in this world. Its more sober lines are home to some reliable office mainstays, while its Alienware brand is worth keeping an eye on for gamers as we head into the ever-expanding deals season. With quality laptops, desktops, and monitors all up for grabs, there's generally something for everyone, as long as you know what you're looking for. That's where we come in.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset discounted at Dell for Black Friday

If you’ve already started trolling for the best Black Friday deals, here’s one you should probably snap up immediately. You can save $32 on this deal for an Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, and at just $68 instead of its regular $100 list price, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen this highly rated gaming headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Save $628 on an RTX 3060 Ti Alienware gaming PC in today's Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are dropping right now at Dell, the best one so far being this Alienware Aurora R12 with an RTX 3060 Ti for $1,371.99 (was $1,999). While we've seen some great PC deals at Dell over the past few weeks, especially on RTX 3080 machines, this is the first good 'mid-range' option for those who want a good level of performance, but don't want to completely break the bank.
COMPUTERS

