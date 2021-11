The latest unemployment report will be released Friday. St. Cloud State University Economics Professor and Dean, School of Public Affairs joined me on WJON today. He says that report will should us one of two things that more people went back to work in the past month or more people are now looking for jobs. The $300 weekly supplemental unemployment checks from the Federal Government ran out for most people in mid September. Banaian says if it is correct that the $300 payment was keeping people from going back to work we'll see a big increase in employment or a big increase in unemployment. He says he thinks there will be a big increase in the unemployment rate not because people were laid off but because more people are actively looking for work.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO