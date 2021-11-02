CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Indians” sign removed from Progressive Field as team transitions to “Guardians” name

CLEVELAND — The sign that has donned the Indians name across Progressive Field since 1994 is being removed, as the team follows through with their planned rebrand as the “Guardians.”

Indians sign Indians sign (CBS)

>> ‘Together we are all...’ Cleveland Indians announce new team name

>> Cleveland Guardians roller derby team sues baseball team over name change

Removal began Tuesday and could take several days, according to Cleveland.com and CBS.

The team decided to change its name in December 2020, as the name they used for 100 years was considered insensitive to indigenous peoples by some fans.

Their rebranding hit a snag last week when a roller derby team accused them of stealing the “Guardians” name.

The other “Guardians” sued for damages and an injunction to stop the baseball team from using the name, but there have been no updates at this point.

