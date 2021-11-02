Craig elected as Greendale clerk/treasurer

While the nation’s eyes are on races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey this Election Day, you will not find poll locations in Wisconsin open. The next elections scheduled in the state are the spring primary on February 15th and the general election on April 5th. In addition to county, municipal, and school board races, voters in Kewaunee County will also get to weigh in on its next circuit court judge. Door County Clerk Jill Lau says it has been quiet as a result, which is welcomed after navigating a pair of pandemic-impacted elections in 2020. Outside of a few interviews, Door County has had minimal involvement in the audit of the 2020 November election. The initial report of that audit should that the election was safe and secure, but there were over two dozen recommendations made to address some of the shortcomings that were identified. Lau is hopeful that 2022 will be a little less hectic.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO