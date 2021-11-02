CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig elected as Greendale clerk/treasurer

registerpublications.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Craig will become the Greendale clerk/treasurer as of Jan. 1. She was unanimously approved by a caucus of the Dearborn County Democratic Party at a meeting Oct. 28. She replaces long-time clerk/treasurer Joey Lynch who is retiring. “It’s a tough job and not a lot of people want...

www.registerpublications.com

registerpublications.com

Budget, development keys for newly elected officials

The vote is in. Here are the unofficial results of the races in the city of Harrison, Crosby, Whitewater and Harrison Townships as well as Southwest Local School District Board of Education. The results will likely be verified by the Hamilton County Board of Elections this week. Perhaps one of...
EDUCATION
lutherregister.news

What is a Clerk-Treasurer, and why is it on the ballot again?

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, registered voters within the town limits of Luther will be asked, again, whether to let the town hire a Clerk-Treasurer, instead of elect one. Two elections earlier this year have been close. Both had extremely low voter turnout. One was even a tie. The town leadership voted to try, with an election cost of roughly $3,000, once again.
ELECTIONS
Marshall News Messenger

Harrison County District Clerk Sherry Griffis announces re-election bid

Harrison County District Clerk Sherry Griffis announced this week her intent to run for re-election in the 2022 Republican Party primary. “I think the most fulfilling thing is knowing I can help the public, and that I can make a difference sometimes to situations that happen that the public comes in with, and try to help them as much as I possibly can,” she said of her role.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
michiganchronicle.com

Detroiters Vote on Council Representatives and City Clerk in General Election

During the Tuesday, November 2 General Election, voters went to the polls and shook up several Detroit City Council seats with new faces, among some familiar ones to select the top candidates in various races and the City Clerk’s office. These unofficial election results are based on 100 percent of the city’s district’s reported numbers.
DETROIT, MI
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Election: City Clerk Reports High Voter Turnout As Tabulation Resumes Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next round of ballot tabulation for Minneapolis’ ranked-choice elections resumed Wednesday morning with many races still undecided, including several city council races. City election officials announced Wednesday afternoon that incumbent Jacob Frey has been re-elected as mayor. As of shortly after 2 p.m., the winners of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wrfalp.com

County Executive, County Clerk, Jamestown City Council Races Featured on Election Day

In County races, incumbent Republican County Executive Paul “PJ” Wendel is facing Democratic challenger Norm Green. Wendel is running for full 4-year term after being appointed to replace George Borrello in January 2020 when Borrello was elected to the State Senate. Green formerly worked in the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as its Democratic Commissioner for over 20 years.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Union Leader

Craig elected to third term as mayor of Manchester

Joyce Craig was reelected to a third term as mayor of the state’s largest city Tuesday, defeating challenger Victoria Sullivan by more than 1,200 votes. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election show Craig beat Sullivan, a former state representative, 10,228 to 9,005 votes, to earn another two years as mayor of Manchester. Craig captured about 53% of the vote.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Item

Miller elected to full term as Union County prothonotary, clerk of courts

LEWISBURG — Union County voters favored Republican Diane O. Miller in today's election for the office of Union County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, according to unofficial results. Miller, 56, a Republican, received 6,259 votes to 2,701 cast for Democrat challenger Nick Fuller, 33. Miller earned a full four-year term...
UNION COUNTY, PA
doorcountydailynews.com

Clerk enjoying quiet election day

While the nation’s eyes are on races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey this Election Day, you will not find poll locations in Wisconsin open. The next elections scheduled in the state are the spring primary on February 15th and the general election on April 5th. In addition to county, municipal, and school board races, voters in Kewaunee County will also get to weigh in on its next circuit court judge. Door County Clerk Jill Lau says it has been quiet as a result, which is welcomed after navigating a pair of pandemic-impacted elections in 2020. Outside of a few interviews, Door County has had minimal involvement in the audit of the 2020 November election. The initial report of that audit should that the election was safe and secure, but there were over two dozen recommendations made to address some of the shortcomings that were identified. Lau is hopeful that 2022 will be a little less hectic.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Sentinel

Griffith elected as treasurer for Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN — Republican Diane Griffith won election to become the new Mifflin County Treasurer Tuesday, according to unofficial election results. Griffith, who received 6,685 votes, defeated Democrat Lauren Mowry, who received 1,990 votes, according to unofficial results. The results released Tuesday do not include the vote totals from Newton Hamilton...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Arab American News

Dearborn clerk office open for extended Election Day hours

DEARBORN – The Dearborn City Clerk’s Office will be extending its operating hours to 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, for residents who need to register to vote and then complete their voting, and for people who are already registered to vote to drop off an absent voter (AV ballot).
DEARBORN, MI
Times News

2021 general election: 2 seek Carbon County treasurer seat

Two candidates are running for the position of Carbon County treasurer. Kevin Zelienka of Palmerton is on the Republican ticket and Fran Heaney of Nesquehoning is on the Democrat side. The position is open since longtime treasurer Ron Sheehan is retiring at the end of this year. The county treasurer...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Milford Daily News

Two seek election to Franklin Town Clerk position

I have served in several capacities within the town of Franklin, starting as the Zoning Board of Appeals administrative assistant and Building Department clerk in 2012, then moving to the Town Clerk's office in 2016, where in September of 2020, I was promoted to Town Clerk by the town administrator and Town Council.
FRANKLIN, MA
altamontenterprise.com

Knox election: Liddle takes on Schanz for clerk

KNOX — Knox Clerk Traci Schanz is running for her third term, on the Republican line, this year opposed by Democrat-endorsed Deborah Liddle, Knox’s former town clerk and one of only two candidates put up by the Democrats. Schanz was first elected in 2017, when local Republicans made significant inroads...
KNOX, NY
wlen.com

Hillsdale County to Supervise Upcoming Election in Adams Township Instead of Clerk

Hillsdale, MI – State officials have barred a township clerk in southern Michigan from running her community’s local election next week. Stephanie Scott is the clerk in Hillsdale County’s Adams Township. Scott is accused of failing to take steps to ensure the security of the vote. The Michigan Bureau of Elections says Hillsdale County instead will supervise the election in Adams Township.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Adams Twp clerk removed from running Nov. 2 election

(The Center Square) – Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast’s office will run the Nov. 2 election next week in Adams Township after the Michigan Bureau of Elections said Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott failed to comply with legal requirements for election security. “The voters of Adams Township expect, deserve, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

