This local group is raising money and support for mom’s in crisis

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to helping...

www.wwlp.com

seattlechannel.org

Refugee women's support group sews sustainably made scrubs for local hospital

The Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) has teamed up with Swedish Health Services to provide custom made, sustainable medical scrubs. The scrubs are custom fit for each health care worker's unique size, embroidered with their names, titles, and even military veteran status. In some instances, the scrubs are delivered faster and at a lower cost than orders filled from overseas. All garments are made by refugee or immigrant women learning sewing and small business skills through RAI.
CHARITIES
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters help raise money for local teen battling bone cancer

Idaho Falls Firefighters Local Union 1565 is reaching out to the community to assist a firefighter’s son diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Jadey and Scott Grimmett and their family have been in the fight of their lives since learning that their 15-year-old son, Mason Grimmett, had osteosarcoma, a firefighters union news release said. Unfortunately, osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that reportedly has not had any advancements in treatment for the past 20 years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WKTV

Election Day bake sale raises money for local nonprofits

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Cookies, muffins and other baked goods were for sale at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford on Election Day to raise money for local nonprofits. The church is a polling location for districts one through four, and will be selling the goodies while supplies last.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Durant Daily Democrat

Local winery raises funds for Crisis Control Center

Blue River Valley Winery had a Hallowine Fest Saturday and $1,170 was raised for the Crisis Control Center. The event included a car show, auction and music by Jason Meadows, left, brother of CCC …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome...
DRINKS
KVAL

Real Mean Wear Pink 'to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society'

Lane County residents are participating in the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society. "This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer," organizers said. "Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. Thanks to the passion of our Real Men Wear Pink supporters, we're able to make a huge impact on the mission to end breast cancer."
WITN

Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital

Fighting climate change and the devastating impacts global warming will have on us has been a major talking point for many ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference meeting in Scotland at the end of October. PruittHealth works new contract managing state’s nursing homes for veterans. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Oswestry's community bonfire to raise money for charity

The Oswestry Annual Bonfire and Fireworks Display will take place on November 6 at Brogyntyn Park, by the town's fire station. Always a popular event, the bonfire and fireworks display will be organised by Oswestry Town Council and the Borderland Rotary club. They are promising a spectacular evening, with the...
CHARITIES
WSLS

Online charity auction raises money to help local injured and orphaned wildlife

ROANOKE, Va. – A Pete Rose autographed baseball, a limited-edition David Letterman jacket, designer brand fashion accessions, artwork, jewelry, gift cards and even the naming rights for Southwest Virginia’s newest Education Ambassador animals are up for bid in an online charity auction to support local wildlife. For the second year...
ROANOKE, VA
newschannel6now.com

Virtual walk raises money for Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve watched a loved one go through Alzheimer’s, there’s a way you can fight back against the disease. The 2021 Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park is a virtual event taking place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 30. Put on by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), the walk helps people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers through programs and services, research, and scholarship programs. Participants can choose to donate or walk with a team in the event, which has raised $57,178.91 of its $65,000 goal as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Loudoun Times.com

Local Alzheimer's advocates strive to raise funds and awareness

When Leesburg resident Nicole Erderlyi’s grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 10 years ago at the age of 77, it triggered an innate desire to help others who are struggling with the impacts of the brain disease. As a student at Radford University, she created a club that participated in...
LEESBURG, VA
KEPR

Local organization raising money to help take care of dogs

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local canine rescue is raising money to help find dogs' homes by selling tasty treats out in the community. Mikey's Chance is organizing events to help fund their programs and rehome dogs to loving families in the Tri-Cities. "We rely heavily on the community, we take...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpug1170.com

Local insurance agency raising money for Thanksgiving turkeys

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A local insurance agency is once again working to make sure needy local families have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Snapper Shuler Kenner’s 10th Annual Turkey Drive runs through November 15th. Bobbie Green with SSK says they’re asking for $20 donations that they’ll match to buy the first...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Shropshire Star

Hakim's serious steps to raise money for Dogs Trust

A resident was so pleased with his care home's award-winning success that he set himself - and achieved - a physically demanding challenge to walk at least a mile every day in October. Hakim Rashid, aged 41, has lived at Roseville House in Wem for 22 years and has a...
PETS
nbc24.com

The Right Direction bikes raise money for local children

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Right Direction is raising money to give kids in northwest Ohio a free bike every week from Thanksgiving to Christmas. During the month of October, The Right Direction has been hosting bike rides to raise awareness for their cause. Sunday morning, community members buckled their helmets and strapped on their shoes to prepare for a 25-mile bike ride on the Slippery Elm Trail in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
eastidahonews.com

Local school raising money for 6-year-old student battling leukemia

ISLAND PARK — Students and staff at a Fremont County school are doing what they can to raise money to help pay medical expenses for a six-year-old student fighting leukemia. Rylan Reyes attends Island Park Charter School as a first-grade student and was diagnosed with leukemia on Sept. 17. He is being raised by a single mother and has a three-month-old sibling.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID

