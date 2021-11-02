This local group is raising money and support for mom’s in crisis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve watched a loved one go through Alzheimer’s, there’s a way you can fight back against the disease. The 2021 Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park is a virtual event taking place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 30. Put on by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), the walk helps people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers through programs and services, research, and scholarship programs. Participants can choose to donate or walk with a team in the event, which has raised $57,178.91 of its $65,000 goal as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO