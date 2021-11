Loom launches general availability of loomSDK for easy implementation of async video across enterprise platforms. Loom, the video communication platform for async work, today announced the general availability of the loomSDK as well as three strategic partnerships with InVision, Netlify, and Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK). These new partners are already leveraging loomSDK to improve user communication across their platforms. The self-serve SDK, launched in beta earlier this year, makes it easy to implement Loom’s speedy, seamless, and reliable video messaging infrastructure within web apps and enterprise platforms in less than a day.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO