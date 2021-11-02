CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Polygen Raises $2.3 Million for Its Truly Decentralized and Pro-Project Launchpad

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

Polygen – the world’s first truly decentralized launchpad without gatekeepers – has raised $2.3 million through an investment round. Polygen differentiates itself from the dime-a-dozen launchpads active in the industry today by letting anyone launch a project. A permissionless launchpad to fund innovation and without fees can change this industry for...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

UpLift LaunchPad Released to Help Fund Disruptive Projects

UpLift LaunchPad, a cross-chain platform able to support projects based on any blockchain network, has announced its official kickoff. UpLift answers the call for stronger launchpads to help support projects that have chosen to raise funds from individual backers who will become the ultimate users of the projects. UpLift.io, which is backed by the LIFT utility token, is positioned to become a leading platform for disruptive projects and retail investors to come together.
ADVOCACY
cryptocoingossip.com

Solana, FTX, Lightspeed Ventures To Launch $100M Web3 Gaming Fund

More paths open up for Web3 gaming as a $100 million investment fund is launched by the large blockchain venture firms Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and FTX. A lot of enthusiasm surrounds the future of the GameFi industry as it grows exponentially. The fund aims to invest in “the...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Banks Continue to Hire Crypto Talent as Industry Job Postings Surged 615% in August

Legacy financial institutions are going on a massive hiring spree for crypto talent, despite unflattering statements made in the press recently regarding cryptocurrency. According to a Bloomberg report, some of the Wall Street banking titans have added 1,000 crypto job positions to their organizations since 2018. With crypto and blockchain related job postings in the U.S. climbing 615% in August this year alone. Goldman Sachs has recruited 82 crypto professionals, Wells Fargo 74, and JPMorgan Chase hired 63. A 20-30% increase in salary over more traditional roles in marketing, sales, and software development is being offered to incentivize the best talent. Senior roles could see a 50% advantage over similar traditional roles. According to the Financial Times, who interviewed a recruiter based in London, even cryptocurrency hobbyists could get a job in the industry, and $137K to $273K a year is the norm for non-programmer jobs, while blockchain programmers can get paid up to $337K per year.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#Decentralization#Innovation#Sl2 Capital#Twin Apex Capital#Polygon Syndicate#Netzero Capital#Maven Capital#Sky Man Ventures#Lumos Labs#Moonboots Capital#Storna Finance#Ld Ventures#Keys Investment#Lucidblue Ventures#Biconomy#Gsr#Amplio Capital
cryptocoingossip.com

Risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs completes $15M strategic round

In total, the market surveillance company has raised $35M in the last six months. Market surveillance firm Solidus Labs completed a $15 million strategic round led by Liberty City Ventures on Friday. GSR and Exor Seeds also participated in the financing. This follows the company’s $20 million Series A that concluded in May. Solidus’ investors also include former CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo and former SEC commissioner Troy Paredes.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Enjin wants to decentralize its metaverse with new $100M fund

The Efinity Metaverse Fund will focus on seed equity investments for projects building Efinity. Blockchain gaming platform Enjin is establishing a new fund to support the development of the metaverse ecosystem and make it more decentralized. Enjin, a startup behind the nonfungible token (NFT)-focused blockchain Efinity, has formed a $100-million...
MARKETS
investing.com

Audi-Backed Holoride Makes Its Blockchain Debut On The Maiar Launchpad In November, Marking The First Project To Be Hosted On Elrond’s Strategic Accelerator Platform

Holoride, the Audi-backed company that’s building the future of in-vehicle experiences, has announced its debut on Elrond Network’s strategic accelerator platform, the Maiar Launchpad. holoride’s vision is to transform every car ride into a captivating adventure by combining vehicle movement with extended reality content. In the 2 1/2 years since...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Hyperreal Raises $7 million in Oversubscribed Seed Funding To Expand Its Digital Human And Virtual Production Capabilities

Will Expand Growth as the leading Metaverse Studio and Entertainment Company while Strategic Investors Expand Hyperreal’s Awareness across Multiple Vertical Markets. Hyperreal Digital Inc., the Metaverse entertainment media company and leading maker of hyper-realistic digital humans for A-list talent, announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $7 million Seed funding round. The company expects to accelerate its investment in virtual production teams and the company’s technology to maintain its lead in creating the most realistic digital humans across all formats while focusing on the application of Artificial Intelligence processes to drive animation and interaction.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
aithority.com

Crypto Island, The World’s First Project To Buy And Decentralize A Private Island, Announces Incorporation

Crypto Island, a blockchain-based project driven by its community, is offering investors and crypto enthusiasts the chance to co-own the world’s first community-owned decentralized private island. The highly anticipated incorporation of Crypto Island became official this week, as their newly formed legal structure is set to launch. In detail, Crypto...
MARKETS
investing.com

Decentralized design platform Moralis raises $13.4M in seed funding from EQT Ventures

Moralis, a platform that powers decentralized applications, or DApps, announced Thursday that it has received a $13.4-million investment from EQT (NYSE:EQT) ventures. The company said that it expects to use this seed capital for product development and corporate expansion. Moralis seeks to provide the blockchain space with a unique user-friendly interface solely for front-end development, while the company and its developers handle the entire back end. The software can also provide complex services such as node management, authentication and transaction indexing — which are needed for cross-chain networks, layer-two solutions and Web 3.0 applications.
NYSE
NEWSBTC

MEXC Global and Bybit Announce Joint Launchpad to Promote Innovative Projects

Singapore, October 28th – Global cryptocurrency and digital asset platforms MEXC Global and Bybit are teaming up to bring their joint launchpad to market, with CropBytes’ CBX token the first asset to be listed. The launchpad helps bring innovative, exciting new projects to market and means projects featuring on the...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Artnome’s NFT project bags $3 million seed raise

ClubNFT, an NFT infrastructure project set up by the pseudonymous collector and commentator Artnome, has secured $3 million in seed funding, according to a press release. Today also marks the startup’s official launch. Artnome, whose real name is Jason Bailey, has been writing about blockchain art since 2017 and claims...
DESIGN
crowdfundinsider.com

Decentralized Digital Currency Project Decred (DCR) Reaches Governance Milestone of 77% Voter Participation

a virtual currency that prioritizes security and scalability, has announced a new governance milestone. As mentioned in an update shared with Crowdfund Insider, voter participation reached 77% for a proposal, which reportedly took place on the initiaitve’s off-chain proposal system, Politeia. This development has come when Decred is marking...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Arcana Network raises $2.3M Barely 3 Months After Successful Seed Round

Arcana Network announced earlier this month that the company had scored seven-figure funding from several leading investors. The Bengaluru-based blockchain startup confirmed the new development saying that the net yield from the round stood at $2.3 million. Among the investors to have participated in this strategic investment round were Republic...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Solana-Based Drift Protocol Raises $3.8 Million — Project Reveals Drift Alpha Ticket NFTs

While the blockchain network Solana’s native token has skyrocketed in value this week jumping 31.4%, the Solana-based perpetual swap platform Drift Protocol announced it raised $3.8 million from strategic investors. At the same time, Drift announced the launch of its alpha mainnet after several months of “grind, hard work, debugging, building security guardrails.”
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

IOST partners P2E project Ludena Protocol, bringing over 3 million users to its ecosystem

October 26, 2021: The ultra-fast, decentralized and leading blockchain network IOST announces a new partnership with the play-to-earn project Ludena Protocol to accelerate the nonfungible token (NFT) and play-to-earn (P2E) game sectors of its ecosystem. IOST is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ludena Protocol, which has successfully developed...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy