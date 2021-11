The Squid Game crypto, modeled after the barnstorming TV show, is raising a lot of red flags in the crypto space. A Squid Game crypto, inspired by the popular Netflix TV series, is currently taking the crypto marketplace by storm. The digital currency is up a whopping 18,000% within just three days – reminiscent of former meme coins Doge and Shiba Inu. However, unlike those two, which are available on numerous exchanges, SQUID is only available from a lone questionable source. In addition, there are currently reports swirling around that investors in the crypto are currently unable to sell. This has spurred growing concerns that the Squid Game crypto is the latest internet scam to hit the world of digital currencies.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO