Denxpro software LLC a software-based company has been offering its services to leading blockchain projects since 2013. Among the projects developed by Denxpro is the GLDX token. Denxpro recently announced the launch of its new, unique, and promising algorithm for the GLDX token. Unlike the algorithms of other tokens which have an inverse relationship with demand and supply, the GLDX unique algorithm increases with an increase in both sales and purchase volumes. This is specially designed to ensure optimal circulation of the GLDX token. GLDX is Denxpro’s first crypto token. There are 33 million GLDX tokens created, but only 4 million of these tokens are in circulation.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO