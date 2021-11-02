CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges After Challenging Officer To A Fight

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested at a Framingham man on Sunday afternoon, October 31 on multiple charges. While officers were working...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

First Responders at Crash on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire are on the scene of a crash at Route 135 at Mellen Street. The crash happened on Sunday, November 7 just before 6 p.m. Expect delays and seek alternate route. Framingham Police are investigating. SOURCE will update when we have more facts confirmed.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Judge Holds Framingham Murder Suspect Without Bail

FRAMINGHAM – Aaron Sutton of Framingham was arraigned on murder and other charges at Framingham District Court on Wednesday, November 3. He was arrested by an off-duty Framingham Police officer on November 2. Authorities said Sutton, and his brother Eugene, are responsible for the fatal shooting of Eric Hargrett, 34,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Power Out Due To Crash on Waushakum Street

FRAMINGHAM – A crash on Waushakum Street tonight, November 7, has knocked out power to a portion of the neighborhood, according to police. Police & Fire responded to the crash. Eversource is estimating power will not be back on until after midnight. Injuries are unknown at this time. Police are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Rollover Crash Closes Beacon Street

FRAMINGHAM – Police diverted traffic due to a rollover crash and a downed telephone pole on Beacon Street and Sylvester Drive on Friday, November 5 around 2 p.m. The road was closed for several house while police diverted traffic at Karal and Ruth drives. There were injuries, but SOURCE does...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Natick Woman on OUI Charge

FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Natick woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol early Sunday morning, October 31. Officer were conducting an investigation on American Street around 2:45 a.m. During this encounter, a woman was observed to be under the influence of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Battery#Framingham Police
FraminghamSOURCE

Arrest Made in Framingham Murder

FRAMINGHAM -Framingham Police are not releasing any details but an arrest was made today, November 2, in the weekend murder in the City of Framingham. Framingham Police were called to Hayes Street at 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 for a fatal shooting. Killed was Eric Hargrett, 34, of Framingham,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Investigating Car Breakins at Kiddie Academy

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating care breakins at Kiddie Academy on Route 9 in Framingham. Between 4:30 and 5 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at the parking lot at 1292 Worcester Road on October 29. “Both vehicles were unlocked and had purses stolen from them,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police To Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks in the upcoming weeks. An underage person working with the police department will be sent into licensed businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. The purpose of these compliance checks is to ensure that businesses are not selling alcohol to minors.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Woman, 65, Struck on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Police & Fire responded to a pedestrian struck on Edgell Road, Wednesday morning, November 3 around 7 a.m. The pedestrian was struck near 753 Edgell Road. Engine 7 & Ambulance 4 responded . Ambulance 4 transported a woman, 65, who was struck by a motor vehicle, to MetroWest...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy