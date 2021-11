HabsWorld.net -- Fuelled by their first win of the season against the Detroit Red Wings, the Canadiens embarked on their annual California trip. Except that this time, there was one more stop to make before reaching the Golden State. For the first time since the 1919 Stanley Cup Finals, Montreal played a game in Seattle, Washington. Ironically, it was during the Spanish Influenza pandemic back then. With the series tied at two, health officials were forced to cancel the deciding game of the series and the Stanley Cup was not awarded that year.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO