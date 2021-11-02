CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch weigh booster shots, reintroducing masks as COVID-19 cases surge

By Reuters
 5 days ago
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health authorities on Tuesday recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for older adults, as the government weighed a new package of measures to stem the latest surge in infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce steps including the reintroduction of masks in stores to slow...

