Economy

Amazon drivers get $60 million in withheld tips back, FTC says

By Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – More than 140,000 drivers are getting $60 million in tips that were illegally withheld by Amazon between 2016 and 2019, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the agency sued the tech giant and its...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

