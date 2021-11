Only a little over 5,000 businesses have tapped into a Government scheme to help them recover from the pandemic, in a slow take-up of new support compared with what was offered in the early days of lockdown.The British Business Bank said £822.8 million had been borrowed by 5,137 businesses across the UK since the Recovery Loan Scheme was launched in April.About 1,000 more firms have been told they can borrow up to £200 million, but have yet to tap into the money.The 76 banks that are part of the scheme are funnelling money into the recovery much more slowly than...

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO