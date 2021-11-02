CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Three people arrested in toddler’s overdose death now charged with murder

By Megan Belcher
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Three of the six people charged in connection to the overdose death of a toddler last week are now being charged with murder. Allison Smithler, Arcinial Watt, and Jazmynn Brown had their initial court hearing on Tuesday.

The murder charges for Smithler and Brown are in addition to the neglect of a dependent leading to death. Enhancements of committing a felony while part of a criminal gang were also added to the list of charges for all three.

Law enforcement, experts fighting fentanyl crisis after toddler dies

The child’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, and his grandparents, Amber and Brandon Opperman are being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Makaylee was also given the criminal gang enhancement. All three also had their initial court hearings on Tuesday.

3-year-old Kamari Opperman died last week after ingesting a Fentanyl pill. Three other children age 4 and under were taken to the hospital during the investigation. Two of them were given narcan and another had a skull fracture.

Jenny Leeann Newhouse
4d ago

They need attempted murder on all of them for each child that by the grace of God survived. This is getting out of control. Parents are supposed to be their child's protector and that baby deserved better. so sad...

