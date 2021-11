Robert Downey Jr To Add Star Power To Christopher Nolan Film. Robert Downey Jr has just been added to the cast of Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming big budget movie Oppenheimer. Just in case you had any doubts that Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt could bring home the bacon on their own, Universal has most likely solidified a box-office blockbuster with their latest casting choice of Robert Downey Jr. for the forthcoming Christopher Nolan juggernaut known as Oppenheimer. It gets even better because joining him is none other than -surprise- Matt Damon. While Damon is no stranger to working with Nolan (they made Interstellar together), the former The Avengers star Downey Jr. is. It’s the biggest and best news the new atom bomb themed Nolan production could get.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO