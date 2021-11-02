NBC News Poll: Half of Republicans believe their votes won't be counted fairly

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
The Democrats of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, felt the red wave building over the summer when frustrated parents filled school board meetings to complain about masking requirements and an academic theory on systemic racism that wasn't even taught in local schools.
In his new book “Integrity Counts”, GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about the infamous January 2nd call he received from the ex-president pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn the 2020 election results. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi that he didn’t cave to the pressure because despite giving them the benefit of the doubt, “we knew in our hearts...President Trump came up short”. Raffensperger is determined to “set the record straight” on the ex-president’s allegations of voter fraud in the state. “The facts did not support anything that was alleged...There was never thousands of dead people” casting ballots.Nov. 6, 2021.
Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
The 17-year-old son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to cast a ballot on Election Day even though he is not yet eligible to vote, election officials confirm to News4. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to vote. News4 is not naming Youngkin’s son because he is a minor and has not been charged with a crime.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he will not concede until every vote is counted, even though many outlets have called the New Jersey Governors race declaring incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner. During a ‘Jack Chat’ posted to social media Ciattarelli posted on social media saying, "The governor's...
The shellacking Democrats took Tuesday is testament to how tough it is for the party to craft any persuasive message when competing against targeted misinformation campaigns perpetrated by Republicans — at least when the Republicans field halfway decent candidates. You’d expect me, as a journalism professor, to defend the press,...
Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the race for Virginia governor, NBC News projects, defeating Terry McAuliffe in a race that’s been watched around the nation as a bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections. The win is a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. Republicans...
A new national poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) published on Monday shows that 31 percent of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That figure includes an overwhelming 82 percent of Americans who trust Fox News more than any other media outlet, 97 percent of those who trust One America News Network and Newsmax, and two-thirds of Republicans generally.
ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.
“Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.”. That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed “shocking.”
Voters who believe their vote will be accurately counted have decreased significantly over the last year, a trend driven primarily by Republicans. They continued to believe false claims that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News. About 50 Percent. About 50 percent...
Independents believe that the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party is “the bigger threat” to American democracy, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Monday. In response to the question, “In general, which party do you think is the bigger threat to democracy in the United States,” 41...
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks about negotiations over their social spending bill. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appear on Meet the Press for exclusive interviews. Kristen Welker, Anna Palmer, Cornell Belcher and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable.Oct. 31, 2021.
