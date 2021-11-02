CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News Poll: Half of Republicans believe their votes won't be counted fairly

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic strategist Cornell Belcher discusses how a really...

New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
Virginia State
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
MSNBC

“It wasn’t fun”: Georgia’s GOP Secretary of State on not caving to Trump election demands

In his new book “Integrity Counts”, GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about the infamous January 2nd call he received from the ex-president pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn the 2020 election results. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi that he didn’t cave to the pressure because despite giving them the benefit of the doubt, “we knew in our hearts...President Trump came up short”. Raffensperger is determined to “set the record straight” on the ex-president’s allegations of voter fraud in the state. “The facts did not support anything that was alleged...There was never thousands of dead people” casting ballots.Nov. 6, 2021.
Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Ciattarelli Won't Concede until "Every Legal Vote is Counted" in Gubernatorial Race

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he will not concede until every vote is counted, even though many outlets have called the New Jersey Governors race declaring incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner. During a ‘Jack Chat’ posted to social media Ciattarelli posted on social media saying, "The governor's...
82% of Fox News Viewers Believe the Election Was Stolen: New Poll

A new national poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) published on Monday shows that 31 percent of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That figure includes an overwhelming 82 percent of Americans who trust Fox News more than any other media outlet, 97 percent of those who trust One America News Network and Newsmax, and two-thirds of Republicans generally.
PBS NewsHour

Republican voting restrictions tested as voters head to the polls

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.
Republic Monitor

Poll Finds 50% Of Republican Voters Are Skeptical That Their Votes Would Be Accurately Counted The Next Time Around

Voters who believe their vote will be accurately counted have decreased significantly over the last year, a trend driven primarily by Republicans. They continued to believe false claims that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News. About 50 Percent. About 50 percent...
NBC News

MTP Compressed: NBC News poll: Biden on the ropes after vote setback

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks about negotiations over their social spending bill. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appear on Meet the Press for exclusive interviews. Kristen Welker, Anna Palmer, Cornell Belcher and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable.Oct. 31, 2021.
