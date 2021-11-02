CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola Holmes sequel reportedly being filmed at Dorchester Prison

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA disused prison has been transformed into a film set, reportedly for the sequel to Netflix hit Enola Holmes. Dorchester Prison in Dorset closed in 2013 - but the site has become a hive of activity over the past week. Businesses and...

www.bbc.co.uk

