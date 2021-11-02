CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans trade former Longhorns lineman Charles Omenihu to San Francisco

By Andrew Schnitker
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans are sending former Texas Longhorns defensive end Charles Omenihu to San Francisco for a late-round pick, according to Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

Omenihu will be playing football for a team outside of Texas for the first time in his career. Omenihu was recruited to the Longhorns from Rowlett High School in North Texas. He was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After starting the first two games of the season, Omenihu has slipped in the Texans’ defensive line rotation. He’s accounted for 11 tackles and 1 tackle for loss this season after recording four sacks and 16 quarterback hits during the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Reference.

This is an intriguing move for the 49ers who are in need of some burst from its defensive line after dealing with injuries at the position for the second straight season. Omenihu is under contract through the 2022 season.

Omenihu confirmed the move on Twitter writing — “ Houston, I love you thank you for everything.

The NFL trade deadline ends at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. According to multiple national media reports, the Texans are not expected to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson by the deadline.

