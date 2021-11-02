CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Census may have missed more than 1 million, report suggests

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — The 2020 census may have missed more than 1.5 million people, enough to cost New York the congressional seat that went to Minnesota, according to a report released Tuesday. Research conducted by the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, also estimated that the Census Bureau double counted...

www.gazettextra.com

St. Augustine Record

With millions of dollars on the line, Florida has high Census undercount, report estimates

Florida will lose tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, based on an estimate of how accurate the 2020 Census was. Last year, government carried out the every-10-years count of people living in the United States. That task has become more difficult over time, experts say, due to many factors, including growing diversity in demographics, distrust in the government and the transiency of the population.
Janesville Gazette

More than 60,000 Floridians have now died of COVID-19; testing positivity rate drops to its lowest since May 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New COVID-19 cases in Florida declined further this week, however, the virus continues to take the lives of Floridians. The number of new cases in Florida for the week ending Nov. 4 dropped to 11,069 from 12,880 a week ago, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The case counts mark a big improvement from August when the count reached as high as 151,675 new cases in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Livingston Parish News

More than 2.2 million have started vaccine series, latest LDH data shows

More than 2.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. As of the latest data, approximately 2,206,879 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 8,919 from the previous report. In addition, approximately 2,469,139 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 9,016.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL

