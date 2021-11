Comprised of three preeminent Napa Valley Winemakers, the Robert Mondavi Winery Technical Council ushers in a transformative era for the iconic fine wine brand. Oakville, CA (November 5, 2021) – — Robert Mondavi Winery today announces the creation of the Robert Mondavi Winery Technical Council, a group of acclaimed winemakers whose combined expertise, perspective and winemaking excellence will help solidify the brand’s role as the soul of Napa Valley fine wine. The first of its kind within the wine industry, the Technical Council employs a “think tank” approach that brings together industry leaders to provide strategic guidance on winemaking, viticulture and other brand aspects, honoring Robert Mondavi’s role as a Napa Valley pioneer and innovator, while crystallizing the brand’s leadership position in the category.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO