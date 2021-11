Is it possible to overdose on sugar this Halloween? Can a human being consume so much sugar at one sitting, that they risk death? If true, how much would a person have to eat?. Those tiny fun-sized candy bars that show up in abundance around Halloween look so enticing on the store shelves. How many times have you bought a package of your favorite mini candy bars thinking you'd only eat one, but by the time you got home your front seat was full of empty candy wrappers 'cause you'd eaten the entire package in the car?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO