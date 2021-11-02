Mayor Curry's chief of staff stepping down

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood has her sights set on higher ambitions. Osgood has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board so she can run for a state Senate seat. Since returning to in-person learning, masks, ironically, unmasked a very tense, ongoing political battle between the Broward County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. “I don’t understand why the governor keeps interfering,” she said. “When we talk about choice and rights, we have individual choices and rights.” The battle over all-things COVID-related is one of the main reasons Osgood decided to resign from the board...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO