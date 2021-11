If you've ever struggled with recreating the magic of restaurant french fries in your own kitchen, you are far from alone — especially when you're giving it a go with store-bought frozen fries. It can be really challenging to achieve that perfect ratio of crispy exterior and fluffy interior, and while opinions may vary on the best fry cut (crinkle, shoestring, steak, etc.), most people would agree, there is nothing worse than a soggy french fry. Oh, and this just in: fries from a restaurant do not reheat well at home.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO