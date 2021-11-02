CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Name of woman killed in crash near Ronan released

By MTN News
 5 days ago
Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in an Oct. 26 crash that happened near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports 37-year-old, Emily Pinkston, of Ronan died in the one-vehicle crash that happened on Timberlane Road east of Ronan.

A 4-year-old child in the car was hurt in the crash and was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The body of the victim was examined by the State Medical Examiner to assist the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office in determining the cause of death, according to a news release.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

