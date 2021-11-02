CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man Accused Of Serving Alcohol To Minors At House Party, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
A Fairfield County man was cited for allegedly serving alcohol to minors at a Halloween house party.

Sean Massey, age 49, of Fairfield, was arrested and issued misdemeanor summons on Saturday, Oct. 30, for serving alcohol to minors at a party at his home located on Davis Road, said Lt. Edward J. Weihe, of the Fairfield Police.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to Davis Road for the complaint of an underage party at the residence with alcohol involved, police said.

While approaching the residence, 20-30 individuals who appeared to be juveniles were seen walking away from the residence, Weihe said.

Upon arrival at the residence, Massey was in front of his residence yelling at his neighbors. It was determined that he had hosted a party for his high-school-aged child and friends, and that alcohol was being consumed by minors.

He was charged with allowing minors to consume alcohol and breach of peace.

Massey was released on his own recognizance.

