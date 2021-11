BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox made their first move of the offseason on Friday, adding some speed to the roster by claiming outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. One of the fastest players in baseball, the 29-year-old Locastro has stolen 31 bases and has only been caught three times over his career. He led the majors in sprint speed in both 2019 (30.8 feet per second) and 2020 (30.7), and tied for the lead in 2021 (30.7), according to Statcast. He was successful in each of his first 29 stolen base attempts, the longest known streak...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO