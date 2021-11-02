CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve's Comments About Dune 2 Will Get Fans Very Excited

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first part of Dune is finally here, and along with it comes the confirmation that Dune Part Two will actually happen. If you’ve read the book, then you already know what the plot of that movie will be, but director Denis Villeneuve is promising a lot more than a great...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About His Netflix Movie With The Rock

It doesn’t feel that long ago that seeing a cast like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a movie from Netflix would have been a remarkable occurrence. And yet, it’s now somehow completely normal to see some of the biggest movie stars in the world make a big-budget action movie like Red Notice, that is expected to be watched at home on your television. But what are critics thinking of the streaming movie?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wait, Could Dune End Up As A Trilogy? Here’s What Denis Villeneuve Says

Since the very beginning of Denis Villeneuve’s time on Dune, the plan has been to turn the classic science fiction novel from Frank Herbert into two movies. Even though the second movie hadn’t been confirmed until very recently, the fist was always made believing the second film would happen, but now, it turns out Denis Villeneuve might not be happy making one more Dune movie. He wants to make two.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Dune: What Denis Villeneuve Changed from the Book

This article contains major Dune spoilers, for both the page and screen. Denis Villeneuve first daydreamed of making the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune when he was 14-years-old. He’s said as much when he confided to Den of Geek that “the bible is the book…. I want people who love the book to feel like we put a camera in their minds.” Yet even so, books are books, and films are films, and changes must be made when transitioning between the two mediums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Denis Villeneuve
The Guardian

Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic gets off to an electrifying start

For years, it seemed that the greatest film ever to come from Frank Herbert’s quasi-biblical 1960s sci-fi novel Dune would be a 2013 documentary about the failure to make a great film out of Herbert’s novel. In Jodorowsky’s Dune, director Frank Pavich documented the Chilean-French maverick’s unhinged (and ultimately abortive) effort to mount a screen adaptation with a projected 14-hour running time, featuring a starring role for Salvador Dalí and a burning giraffe. Really.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

DUNE: Villeneuve Plays it Safe and the Results Are Very OK

Many have pondered for years what a “good” adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune novel series might look like. In our current era where blockbuster cinema aims to create realistic, plausible worlds out of the fantastical theorized ones, it’s no surprise we get Denis Villeneuve’s very practical film. If anything can be considered the polar opposite of the bizarre and wildly interpretive fan art and conceptions of this famed series – from the hilarious book covers to Jodorowsky/Mœbius’s 2,000 page storyboard to David Lynch’s disowned weirdo adaptation – then Dune, or as it’s sleekly stylized, ⊃ ᑌ ᑎ ⊂, is it.
MOVIES
Variety

Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve on Overcoming Their Fears to Make ‘Dune’

In “Dune,” Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is heard opining, “I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.” The line of dialogue is one of the most famous quotes from Frank Herbert’s classic novel and, now, one of the major themes of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s big-screen adaptation.h But when it comes to translating a 700-page sci-fi epic into a blockbuster movie – especially when previous attempts to successfully translate the dense material for the screen have been shaky at best — there was a healthy amount of fear from everyone involved. Villeneuve had been dreaming of bringing Herbert’s book to life since he...
MOVIES
Esquire

Dune Is the Pinnacle of Denis Villeneuve's Big-Screen M.O.

Size is everything to Denis Villeneuve, who’s spent the past decade making movies that seek to dwarf, devastate, and inspire awe. After breaking onto the international scene in 2010 with Incendies, the Canadian-born filmmaker has carved out a preeminent spot in Hollywood via genre efforts of oppressive menace, from the harrowing real-world thrillers Prisoners, Enemy and Sicario, to the monumental science-fiction dramas Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Particularly in those last three efforts, Villeneuve has developed an aesthetic—marked by dark, imposing visual schemas and blaring audioscapes—that imparts a gnawing sense of existential dread and despair. Arguably the least humorous auteur in contemporary cinema, his work hits like a crushing nightmare of anxiety, regret and doom.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Part Two
Collider

'Dune's Denis Villeneuve Chats With Christopher Nolan on Not Filming Both Movies Back-to-Back, Avoiding 'Star Wars' Comparisons

Director Denis Villeneuve had been obsessed with Dune since he was a teenager, he said in a conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast. And Villeneuve was finally able to realize (at least half of) his dream of adapting the book for the big screen this year, with the release of Dune: Part One. The filmmaker also spoke about why he didn’t shoot his planned sequel back-to-back with the first film, and the Star Wars-shaped elephant in the room that he forbade his crew from acknowledging.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Jason Momoa Thought It Was A Prank When Denis Villeneuve Called Him About His ‘Dune’ Role

With millions of people being exposed to the beauty and majesty of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, “Dune,” thanks to the new film adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, folks are learning about the characters that populate the world of Arrakis, including Duncan Idaho (and yes, people have thoughts about that name). And in the film, Idaho is brought to life courtesy of Jason Momoa, an actor that is just as surprised as many viewers to find out that he was hand-selected to be part of the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune: Stephen King Shares His Thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic

The legendary horror author Stephen King recently shared his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The sci-fi blockbuster based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece just made its big debut in North American theatres last weekend, and now audiences are talking about the film's epic story and how the latest adaptation captured the best parts of the novel well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Cinema Blend

Dune Part Two: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Denis Villeneuve Sequel

In an effort to best bring the vision of author Frank Herbert to the big screen, writer/director Denis Villeneuve took a massive gamble with Dune. Without the promise that a sequel would be made, the filmmaker set about directing a film that adapted only about half of the book it is based on – recognizing that the full scope of the novel couldn’t fit properly in a sub-three hour blockbuster. After years of development, the movie is now finally here, and in the wake of its successful opening weekend it has been confirmed that the gamble has paid off.
MOVIES
Space.com

'Dune' review: Denis Villeneuve's brings a sci-fi classic back to the big screen

Spoilers…but then if you don't know the story of "Dune" already, go to your local library and read it, immediately. For nearly five years, when Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights for "Dune" in November 2016 and Denis Villeneuve was eyed for the project, we've waited patiently to see the fruits of his labor. What could the visionary director who gave us the edge-of-seat "Sicario," the enthralling "Arrival" and the masterpiece that is "Blade Runner 2049" create from Frank Herbert's source novel? And now we know.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Legendary Comics Announces the Official Graphic Novel Adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Film DUNE

Legendary Comics Announces the Official Graphic Novel Adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Film Dune. Now available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter, the graphic novel adaptation from the creative team of Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson and ZID brings Timothée Chalamet and the all-star cast to the page through stunning visual artwork to tell Frank Herbert’s seminal hero’s journey. Check out the Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel motion trailer:
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two Greenlit for October 2023 Theatrical-Only Release

Denis Villeneuve’s next film has been confirmed, and despite fans from all corners of the world clamoring for Enemy II, it will in fact be Dune: Part Two. Though the director embarked on the first part of his Frank Herbert adaptation without confirmation from Warner Bros. and Legendary that more films would follow, a reveal has been made, after a (relatively) successful opening weekend, that the sequel is moving ahead.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Denis Villeneuve “Always Envisioned” ‘Dune’ as a Trilogy

With the official announcement of Dune: Part 2, director Denis Villeneuve shared that he wants to turn his sci-fi epic adaptation into a trilogy. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker revealed that he “always envisioned” Dune to be three movies. “It’s not that I want to do a franchise, but this is ‘Dune,’ and ‘Dune’ is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy