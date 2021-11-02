CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Architect resigns over mostly windowless University of California dormitory

By Cajsa Carlson
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Dennis McFadden has stepped down from a University of California committee in protest over designs for a university dormitory at its Santa Barbara campus where over 90 per cent of its 4,500 students would reportedly live in windowless rooms. Named Munger Hall, the University of California Santa Barbara...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Architect quits over billionaire donor’s “destructive” dorm design

A well-respected Southern California architect has quit his post on the University of California, Santa Barbara’s design committee while tearing into plans for a new dormitory that he says packs students in like sardines and leaves them without a necessary amenity — windows. The Santa Barbara Independent reports that Dennis...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New York Post

Architect bashes billionaire Charlie Munger’s windowless UCSB mega-dorm

A consulting architect at University of California, Santa Barbara has resigned in protest over a mostly windowless mega-dorm financed and designed by billionaire Charlie Munger, slamming the project as a “social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact.”. The university has said the dorm was designed by Munger, the 97-year-old...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
krcrtv.com

Graduation rates rise in all California State Universities

EUREKA Calif. — All 23 California State Universities has a rise in graduation rates, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this is a great sign for State schools, there is still challenges in eliminating equity gaps. The following is from the California State University:. The hard work to improve student...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dezeen

University of North Carolina Charlotte spotlights 10 architecture projects

A museum that pairs monitoring soil with artistic research and a women's home that offers pregnant women and mothers a space for empowerment are included in Dezeen's latest school show by the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Also included is the transformation of an industrial site into a community arts...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldberger
Person
Warren Buffett
US News and World Report

How to Get into the University of California System

Spread across 10 campuses, the University of California system is home to some of the most sought-after colleges in the U.S. Among National Universities – institutions that are often research-oriented and offer bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees – that reported fall 2020 application data to U.S. News, the University of California claimed five of the top six spots.
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Santa Barbara Independent#The Washington Post
Seattle Times

He unleashed a California massacre. Should this school be named for him?

ROUND VALLEY RESERVATION, Calif. — They said they were chasing down horse and cattle thieves, an armed pursuit through fertile valleys and evergreen forests north of San Francisco. But under questioning in 1860, a cattle rancher let slip a more gruesome picture, one of indiscriminate killings of Yuki Indians. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dezeen

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute presents 10 architectural projects

A kindergarten designed for an ecological disaster and a project that explores the legacy of those buried and forgotten on Hart Island are included in Dezeen's latest school show by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Also included is a range of projects focusing on the adaptive reuse of a church in New...
VISUAL ART
Laist.com

After A Full Pandemic Year, Here's What You Need To Know About Applying To The UCs, Cal States And Other Colleges

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. High school seniors applying to four-year colleges and universities during the pandemic faced a whole new landscape — "a new planet," said Dale Leaman, University of California Irvine's executive director of undergraduate admissions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ARTnews

School of the Art Institute of Chicago Hosts Conference Imagining an Anti-Racist Art World

Following the Black Lives Matter protests across the United States during 2020, art institutions around the world have attempted to confront the systemic racism that is imbued in their institution, whether by hiring Black curators, acquiring works by Black artists, or organizing exhibitions that highlight the work of artists from the African diaspora. At the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), its recently formed Anti-Racism Committee launched a three-part conference series, titled “Toward an Anti-Racist Art Ecosystem,” as a way to discuss these issues. The series has brought together art world professionals and academics to discuss segregation in institutions and how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy