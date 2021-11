TEMPE — Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones may not have been present for Arizona’s win over the Houston Texans in Week 7, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t getting reps in elsewhere as he worked his way back to playing shape after a bout with COVID-19. Taking part in a simulated game at the team’s training facility that featured 50 different reps grew Jones’ confidence after the two-week layover. For the linebacker, that was his “checkmark” signaling his return to the team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO