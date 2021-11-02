Pressing Matters

Tommy Castro’s latest record, A Bluesman Came to Town, is out now on Alligator Records, and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers are back on the road, doing what they do best — killer live shows. Subtitled A Blues Odyssey, A Bluesman Comes to Town is a story in a record. In press materials, Castro explained, “A Bluesman Came To Town isn’t a story about me. It’s pulled from some of my friends’ and my experiences though. I’ve seen first-hand for a lot of years what it’s like out there on the road.” Tommy Castro & The Painkillers play the BSO Presents series for a special show Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m., at Stocks ‘n’ Bonds. Advance tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
