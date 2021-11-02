CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why You Should Conduct a Quick Patentability Search on Your Own Before Turning to the Experts

By Tarun Kumar Bansal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gditq_0ckKeVFo00

A patentability search is conducted to determine if a given invention is novel or not. Loosely defined, patentability search is a process of searching patent, scientific and other literature already existing in public domain that discuss inventions similar to the one proposed. Such a search can be comprehensive or quick in nature. While a comprehensive search is usually conducted by an experienced patent-searching expert with relevant domain knowledge, a quick patentability search can (and should) be performed by anyone, including the inventors themselves.

Ideally, this quick search should be conducted before a comprehensive search in order to optimize costs and make necessary tweaks to the search subject or invention disclosure, which will lead to better results when it comes time for a comprehensive patentability search.

Related: 7 Ways to Save Big Bucks on a Patent Attorney

Why do a quick patentability search?

A quick search helps inventors get familiar with the existing literature and knowledge in the domain.

Further, usually, patents and scientific literature contain knowledge and technologies that are not yet available in the market. Accordingly, they can reveal not only promising prior-art, but also help in exploring the current state-of-the-art in the invention’s domain. It helps the inventors and decision-makers gain perspective and familiarity with what already exists in the respective technology area.

This knowledge may help inventors or stakeholders further improve upon their inventions before patent filing and prepare a tentative outline of their patent strategy and what they intend to cover in their patent applications.

It also helps inventors avoid any further costs on comprehensive patent searching and patent-application preparation if they find out their invention isn't novel during the quick-search process.

How to conduct a quick patentability search

One of the quickest ways to conduct the patentability search is to use AI tools available in the market like www.livepat.com . AI tools rely on deep-learning, neural-network and natural-language processing to create patent-search strategies and analyze the huge volume of information automatically. While using AI tools, one can set the number of hits to be displayed. These tools might yield promising prior-arts that can help inventors gain perspective.

However, a study suggests that none of the available AI tools can (yet) support every aspect of the prior-art search process. The experimental results for precision vary between 30% and 50%, which means that the first ten search results may contain three to five useful documents. Therefore, one can seek assistance from patentability-search firms that can further refine the results through manual intervention and expertise.

Additionally, a quick traditional search or manual patentability search can be conducted on the available patent-search databases to explore other inventions in the respective technical domain. Here, a basic search string, using important keywords related to the invention, needs to be prepared by the inventor to search on the database of his or her choice. Once the results are returned, the inventor needs to review them to see if there is an overlap with the invention. Some of the promising free patent-search databases include Google Patents, Lens.org, WIPO Patentscope and Espacenet.

Further, searching through non-patent literature is also useful to identify research papers, blogs and products that provide useful information. Some of the databases of choice may include Google Scholar, Science Direct, IEEE Xplore, ResearchGate and ecommerce websites.

Related: Before You Crowdfund an Invention, Consider Patent Protection

The difference between quick and comprehensive patentability searches

You may be wondering what work the professional patent searcher would do in addition to your own and how the output of a quick patentability search differs from that of a comprehensive search.

To briefly answer this, professional patent searchers use professional and more comprehensive patent and non-patent databases for a better coverage of worldwide literature, leading to more comprehensive prior-art search results. This is important because once you decide to spend money on patent-application preparation and patent filing, the patent offices will search such comprehensive databases for worldwide literature, and they may reject your application if they find prior-art in their searches.

Further, professional patent searchers not only focus on the novelty of the proposed invention (which is one of the criteria set by patent offices for determining patentability of any invention), but also on the slightly-harder-to-determine, "non-obviousness" of the proposed invention (which is another equally important requirement by patent offices for patentability of any invention).

Accordingly, getting a comprehensive search by a professional searcher will help you make an informed decision on whether to proceed with patent filing or not and determine what the final scope of patent application should be. This will help you file an optimized application for your patentable invention, significantly reducing expenses during patent prosecution and reducing chances of rejection of your patent application.

Both quick search by inventors and comprehensive search by professional patent searchers are important. While it is possible to skip the quick search and go directly to professional searcher, it's ill-advised because a quick patentability search gives inventors a broader perspective to help improve their inventions (which is not possible based on the professional search report), helps them optimize costs by skipping professional searching for unnecessary cases and provides better input to professional searchers for an enhanced output at the same cost.

Related: When It Makes Sense to Hire a Patent Attorney

Comments / 0

Related
sourceg.net

Why You Should Allow Exhibitors To Capture Your Information

You might wonder if you should let every exhibitor capture your details. Read on to find out. It’s a good idea to research vendors ahead of time. That way, you know which companies to make time for. Use the advance trade show guide to find which trade show exhibits you want to visit. You can also plan which talks or seminars you want to attend. Keep this list of ‘target’ exhibits handy when you’re at the trade show. Prioritize visiting these exhibits first. You can browse the rest of the trade show once you’ve visited the displays that will be useful for you. Attending a virtual trade show? Consider making appointments with specific exhibitors before you go. This guarantees you time to speak to them at the virtual trade show booth. It also means you can limit who has your information.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patent Prosecution#Patentability#Google Patents#Save Big Bucks
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Kansas Reflector

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
ScienceAlert

Brain Implant Translates Paralyzed Man's Thoughts Into Text With 94% Accuracy

A man paralyzed from the neck down due to a spinal cord injury he sustained in 2007 has shown he can communicate his thoughts, thanks to a brain implant system that translates his imagined handwriting into actual text. The device – part of a longstanding research collaboration called BrainGate – is a brain-computer interface (BCI), that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret signals of neural activity generated during handwriting. In this case, the man – called T5 in the study, and who was 65 years of age at the time of the research – wasn't doing any actual writing, as his hand,...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Should we sell both our properties and buy one mortgage free?

Q My wife and I (both mid-40s with two primary school aged kids) currently own a home in south-east London which is valued at about £575,000 and has a £250,000 mortgage on it. We also still own and rent out our previous home which has a £100,000 buy-to-let interest-only mortgage and gives us an annual rental income of £18,500. I’d estimate that the rental property is worth somewhere between £475,000 and £550,000. Its value is a little vague as very few similar properties have sold since we bought it off plan in 2003 so we have nothing to compare it with. However, it’s in a prime location popular with buy-to-let investors.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Bill Gates-backed Chinese vaccine maker valued at $2 billion thanks to COVID jab that’s especially potent against Delta

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese vaccine maker Clover Biopharmaceuticals raised $240 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, giving the Chengdu-based firm a valuation of nearly $2 billion. On their first day of trading on Friday, shares dipped 5% below their IPO price of HK$13.38 ($1.72).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy