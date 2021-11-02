CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Heads to Capital to Discuss Climate Change, National Security

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Todd Gloria’s FPPC issue has been resolved but not a lawsuit by Mat Wahlstrom of Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone

Mayor Todd Gloria traveled to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to participate in the 2021 Aspen Security Forum — an annual national security and foreign policy conference — where he will speak about the city’s actions on climate change.

The trip comes days after his announcement of the city’s “Our Climate, Our Future” climate action initiative.

“As mayor, I’m intent on San Diego leading when it comes to climate action, so it’s an honor to participate in the Aspen Security Forum to discuss our city’s leadership on combating climate change and to make the point that climate change is a national security issue,” Gloria said. “I look forward to laying the groundwork necessary to meet the ambitious goals we’re setting in the city’s `Our Climate, Our Future’ initiative by intentionally engaging with national and global leaders on this most critical issue.”

Gloria is scheduled to speak on a panel focused on the connection between climate change and national security. Some of the other panelists joining him include former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman, United Nations Special Representative for Renewable Energy Damilola Ogunbiyi, and Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment Alice Hill.

Gloria aides said that while in the capital, the mayor will also be meeting with leaders including Mexican Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragan and senior White House Advisor Gene Sperling.

The “Our Climate, Our Future” is a new approach the city is taking intended to “address the climate crisis, improve public health and quality of life, and drive innovation and opportunity in our regional economy,” a statement on the initiative reads.

The first phase includes updating the city’s Climate Action Plan, releasing a climate adaptation plan, working on an energy strategy for city operations, a new approach to land use planning and committing to achieve zero net emissions by 2035, according to Gloria’s office.

More information about the initiative can be found at sandiego.gov/climatefuture.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

Times of San Diego

