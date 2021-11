ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A challenge to a controversial Texas abortion law is heading to the Supreme Court. It has been called one of the most restrictive in the nation. The law allows individual citizens of the state to take people to court to collect judgments of up to $10,000 if they help someone get an abortion. New York Democratic assemblywoman Amy Paulin has proposed a bill that would make New Yorkers immune from paying financial judgments for helping a woman get an abortion in another state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO