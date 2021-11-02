CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pledges U.S. will cut carbon emissions in half by 2030

By Alexandra Limon
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Monday at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. will lead by example in cutting carbon emissions.

He told world leaders there is no time to waste.

“Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us, or will we condemn future generations to suffer?” Biden said.

Climate change is making droughts, wildfires and severe storms worse, and scientists warn that without swifter action the damage to the planet and to humanity could be irreversible.

In Glasgow, Biden vowed to slash U.S. emissions in half below 2005 levels by 2030. He said the nation will seek to become a “net-zero emissions economy” no later than 2050.

“We’re standing at an inflection point in world history,” Biden said. “We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build a clean energy future.”

In order to accomplish his lofty climate goals, Biden must get his Build Back Better plan passed — a plan which would dedicate $550 billion to fight climate change.

The plan hangs in congressional limbo. So far, Biden has struggled to lock in the needed support from moderate Democratic Senators Kirsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

As of Monday, Manchin said he’s still not on board.

“I, for one, won’t support a multi-trillion dollar deal without more clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects of inflation,” he said.

As the president pushes for stronger action here at home, he also plans to launch a new initiative to help developing countries fight climate change.

