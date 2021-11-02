Outbreak Of Violence: Police Respond To Seven Shootings In Two Days In Poughkeepsie

Police in one area city responded to seven shootings and numerous calls of shots fired in a two-day time period.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police said the violence began around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, when officers responded were dispatched to Lent Street for a report of past occurred shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire approximately 30 minutes prior to the call. Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and evidence was located and collected.

Other shootings included:

On Saturday, Oct. 30, officers responded to Main Street around 4:30 p.m., for a report of shots fired, Through the course of the investigation it was determined that a victim had been shot and left the area in a private vehicle. A short time later, the victim was located in Mid Hudson Regional Hospital suffering from serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the pelvis and calf. Crime Scene Technicians and Detectives responded to the scene and hospital to collect evidence and conduct interviews. Multiple items of evidence were located and collected.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, around 6:15 p.m., dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of 125 Market Street. Multiple patrol units and detectives responded to the area. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a victim had been shot and driven to the hospital. Detectives responded to Vassar Brothers Hospital and interviewed the victim, who had been shot in the arm.

The shootings continued into Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31. Information was not available on the additional shootings.

Investigations are ongoing in all of the incidents.

The department is asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call the confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577.

