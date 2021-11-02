Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Was Allegedly Distributing Heroin In NYC Prior To His Death

The murder of former drug kingpin Alberto “ Alpo ” Martinez this past Sunday (Oct. 31) in Harlem has sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community and streets of New York, where Martinez made his name as one of the most respected and feared young hustlers in the five boroughs during the ’80s. And according to the NY Post and sources close to Martinez, he was back to his old ways prior to his death.

The inspiration behind Cam’ron’s character Rico in the 2002 film Paid In Full , was allegedly seen throwing bags filled with heroin out of his 2017 Dodge Ram truck after being shot in a drive-by shooting near West 151st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, before crashing into cars near the intersection of West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Nearly a dozen of the baggies were seen strewn on the ground near the crime scene where he and his truck were found.

During a YouTube livestream dedicated to the life and legacy of Martinez, East Harlem native and multimedia maven Sub-O revealed that his former neighbor was indeed entrenched in the drug game at the time of his death, setting up shop in the same East River Projects where his crime reign started.

According to Sub-O, Martinez would park his motor-bike in the middle of East River Projects and blast Soul II Soul’s classic 1989 single, “Back to Life (However Do U Want Me),” while collecting drug proceeds from his underlings during the wee-hours of the morning.

He was also rumored to have committed violent acts while settling old scores during his time back on the street and was living a similar lifestyle to the one he enjoyed prior to his indictment on federal drug and murder charges in Washington, D.C. in 1991.

It’s been speculated Martinez had left the Witness Protection Program and was residing in Harlem or was simply visiting the area prior to his death. According to the NYPD, Martinez was living under the new name Abraham Rodriguez of Lewiston, Maine, the identity he received from the Federal Witness Protection Program. No suspects have been arrested in the case.