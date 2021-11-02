Zoe Kravitz Is All Dolled Up in Cherry Red ‘Taxi Driver’ Costume With Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum celebrated their first Halloween together in bold fashion.

The “Magic Mike” actor and the “High Fidelity” star appeared on Tatum’s Instagram page on Monday night as he showed off their couple’s costume in style. The duo recreated looks from the 1976 film, “Taxi Driver,” with Tatum in a military-inspired jacket and a bold mohawk hair cut and Kravitz modeling a floppy hat, crop top and red shorts with matching cherry red heeled sandals.

Before her Halloween excursions, the “Big Little Lies” actress herself grabbed coffee with friends on Sunday out in casual fashion layering a navy hoodie over brown lounge pants. Her look also included platform black boots set atop a lugged outsole with a zippered silhouette to tout.

When it comes to Zoe Kravitz’s own style, her ensemble today offers up a more subdued take on the actress’ typical standout style. On any given day, you can find “The Batman” leading lady in pieces from top brands across all industries — think everything from New Balance to Gucci and Fendi. As an official Saint Laurent ambassador as well, Kravitz also oftentimes reps styles from the French label as well as appears in advertisements and campaigns for the brand; she even wore a mesh dress from YSL for this year’s Met Gala.

Recreate Zoe Kravitz's easy street style in these similar boots inspired by her look this week.

